One person dead in Grand Rapids house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person is dead after a fire in downtown Grand Rapids.

It happened in the 500 block of Sheldon Avenue SE around 9 a.m. Saturday.

A neighbor called in the fire and when emergency responders arrived, there found the house engulfed in smoke and flames.

Firefighters pulled two people from the home, one older person and a child. The older person died at the scene and the child was taken to the hospital.

Assistant Fire Chief Brad Brown said every fire station in the city was called in to work on this fire and the departments were back-filled by surrounding departments including Plainfield and Kentwood.

At least 50 firefighters were on scene to fight the flames.

The assistant fire chief said one firefighter was treated after overheating at the scene.

The fire department expects to be on scene for several hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.