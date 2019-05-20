One injured in Grand Rapids crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One man was injured after crashing his vehicle while exiting northbound US-131 onto Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids, police say.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle. The injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening, police say.

The crash shut down the northbound US-131 exit ramp to Wealthy Street for about an hour. Police cleared the scene around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say it’s unclear if speed was a factor in the crash.