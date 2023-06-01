GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An evening race happening in Grand Rapids Friday is focused on mental health.

Hope Network’s One in Five Series honors the one in five of us who face a mental illness.

News 8 talked to Erik Wolenberg, the executive director of Hope Network, about the event.

It features traditional 5k, 5-mile, and 10k runs, as well as a 10k handcycle race, and 1-mile community. There is also a team marathon totaling 26.2 miles.

All the money raised supports mental health programs offered by Hope Network. The One in Five Series Race is happening Friday, June 2, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Millennium Park. Organizers say you can register until up to 8:00 p.m. on race day either online or at the race site.

You can find more information at the One in Five series website.