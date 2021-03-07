1 dead after shooting in northwest Grand Rapids

Police responding to the scene of a shooting in Grand Rapids on March 7, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One person has died after a shooting on Grand Rapids’ northwest side Sunday morning, police said.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Veto Street NW near Marion Avenue NW, just north of West Fulton Street.

Neighbors told News 8 that they had heard three gunshots fired in the area. The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed that one person was shot and has died.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400.