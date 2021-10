GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died in the hospital after a shooting in Grand Rapids Friday.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Highland Street SE near Cass Avenue.

One adult male was shot, the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials say.

Police are investigating the shooting.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting or if police have any suspects.