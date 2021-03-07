One dead after fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking into a car versus pedestrian crash that happened Sunday morning in southwest Grand Rapids.

Police arrived on scene around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of S Division Ave and Wealthy St SW where they found a 42-year-old Grand Rapids man had been hit by a car.

Despite medical personnel taking life-saving countermeasures, the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the vehicle who hit the pedestrian stayed on scene and has fully cooperated with investigators.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Members of the GRPD Traffic Unit are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to contact them at:

Officer Justin Ewald (616) 456-4282 jewald@grcity.us

Officer Tony Bailey (616) 456-3938 abailey@grcity.us

Sgt. Rob Veenstra (616) 456-3771 rveenstr@grcity.us