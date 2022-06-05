GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — About 70 pastors across the Greater Grand Rapids area brought attention to the Patrick Lyoya case in their services Sunday.

Sunday is also Pentecost.

“It’s appropriate that on a day like today we are specifically paying attention to breaking down barriers, especially along the lines of racial and ethnic difference,” City Life Church Lead Pastor Christy Lipscomb said.

Churches across various denominations participated in the call for police and criminal justice reform.

Lyoya was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer back in April.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says there is still no timeline for when he will make a decision about possible charges in the case.

Sunday, Pastor Christy Lipscomb and other ministers led a prayer for change and healing, asking for an end to racism and injustice.

Leaders say it’s the church’s role to stand up for what’s right.

“We live in a broken world and part of the call of the church is to be a healing agent,” Pastor Adam Lipscomb said.

He is on the executive team for the Grand Rapids Association of Pastors. He said they have been in contact with the Lyoya family and Congolese pastors to continue calling for change.