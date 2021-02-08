Plans for redeveloped Old Kent Bank Building include DGX market

The Fifth Third Bank building at 111 Lyon Street NW in Grand Rapids. (Feb. 8, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The revitalized Old Kent Bank building in downtown Grand Rapids is expected to include a new affordable market concept from Dollar General.

The plans call for a 4,827-square-foot store inside the building at 111 Lyon St. NW, according to city permit records. CWD Real Estate Investment plans to add a storefront entrance opening into the building’s lobby.

The city permit lists the store as DGX Grand Rapids. Dollar General confirmed to News 8 that it is “highly interested” in opening Michigan’s first DGX store in the Lyon Street building and expects to make a final decision in the coming weeks. The store could open as early as fall, a spokesperson said. The current plan calls for the store to be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the Dollar General representative.

Dollar General describes DGX stores as designed for downtown areas, explaining they offer health and beauty products, refrigerated foods, pet supplies, candies and snacks, paper products, cleaning supplies, electronics and home decor. Many also carry fresh fruits and vegetables.

(A courtesy image provided by Dollar General Corporation shows the produce section inside a DGX store.)

The convenience store is the first of four new businesses expected to open in the revamped building’s 18,000-square-foot retail space. Construction is underway on the corner of the building, which will house West Michigan’s first Texas de Brazil steakhouse.

So far, crews have ripped out the old stone wall installed during the city’s urban renewal era and gutted part of the building. Fifth Third Bank has moved its branch into a different section of 111 Lyon Street NW.

In December, Jeff Stachowiak with CWD Real Estate said the company expects the redevelopment project to wrap up by the end of the first quarter. The restaurant is expected to open after that; Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. anticipates it’ll be this year.