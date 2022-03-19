GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The former 28th Street Mega Mall will once again welcome shoppers under a new concept starting next week.

B2 Outlet Stores has transformed the shuttered space on the southwest corner of 28th Street and Madison Avenue SE into a B2 Bargain Bins location. Updates to the 76,000-square-foot space include new walls, restrooms and polished concrete floors. The company plans to open the new store Tuesday at 10 a.m.

(A photo provided by B2 Outlet Stores shows the renovated interior of their newest store at 350 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids.)

B2 Bargain Bins operates differently than the company’s traditional outlet stores. In the new store, prices start at $6 on Tuesday and fall each day until everything sells. Wednesday prices are $4, Thursday prices are $2, Friday prices $1 and anything that’s left on Saturday is $0.25. The store is closed Sunday and Monday for restocking and pricing starts back at $6 when the store reopens on Tuesday.

B2 says most items sold at B2 Bargain Bins are new, but some items may have been ripped out of their packages or have minor imperfections. Everything bought from B2 Bargain Bins is final sale.

(A photo provided by B2 Outlet Stores shows piles of items that will be shelved in the new store at 350 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids.)

The 28th Street B2 Bargain Bins is the second store of its kind. B2 Outlet Stores launched the concept at its facility at 5790 Balsam Dr. in Hudsonville. A representative told News 8 the company hopes to expand the concept to other sites.

Duane Smith and his son Matt Smith founded B2 Outlet Stores in Hudsonville about eight years ago as a retailer of liquidated stock that donates a portion of proceeds to nonprofit organizations. Since 2014, B2 Outlet Stores have given more than $1 million to local and global initiatives, the company’s website states.

B2 Outlet Stores has since grown to 23 locations throughout Michigan and one in Illinois.

The new B2 Bargain Bins store will be open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.