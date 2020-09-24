Oh deer: Unusual visitor comes into GR school

Deer comes into Ken-O-Sha Park School in Grand Rapids on Sept. 24, 2020. (Courtesy of Sonya Tripple, Grand Rapids Public Schools first/second grade teacher)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some staffers at a Grand Rapids school were greeted by a deer Thursday morning.

The deer came into Ken-O-Sha School on Van Auken Street SE just before 8 a.m. as staffers began to arrive, according to Grand Rapids Public School spokesman John Helmholdt.

Helmholdt says the deer was in the building for about 20 minutes before authorities open the door to allow it to roam out safely.

No door or windows were broken, Helmholdt said.

He said it’s believed the door went through a motion-activated door. Ken-O-Sha is a former center-based special education location, so it’s one of the only schools with a motion-activated door, he said.

GRPS had some fun with the situation on social media.

“When running of the bucks goes wrong! It looks like this buck couldn’t wait to come back to school,” the post reads. “Mr. Buck, As much as we are excited to see you in our school, you must complete your commitment form on or before Monday, September 28th. Be sure to check your student gmail account.”