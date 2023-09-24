GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in the hospital after an early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.

Around 6 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of Eastern Avenue SE and MLK Jr. Street SE for a shooting.

GRPD said officers took one person to the hospital in a cruiser. Their condition is unknown.

Police said the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

The gas station was closed while crews investigated. It has since been reopened.

The shooting remains under investigation.