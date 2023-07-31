GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Early Sunday morning in downtown Grand Rapids, gunshots were fired near the intersection of Cherry Street SW and Cesar Chavez Avenue. Police in cruisers arrived on scene within minutes to learn no one was shot.

The cruisers weren’t alone. Down the street were three officers and deputies on horseback.

Eight horses from the Kent County Mounted Unit are brought from their barn near Rockford to downtown streets Friday and Saturday nights, heading out on patrol with Kent County sheriff’s deputies and Grand Rapids police officers from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.

They played a critical role in the investigation into Sunday morning’s shooting. People approached the horses and helped officers identify witnesses, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

“It’s a reason for people to come up and engage with the police,” sheriff’s Sgt. Joy Matthews, a member of the mounted unit, said. “People are more likely to come and say hi to an officer that’s on a horse versus one that’s sitting in a patrol car.”

Police have not released any information about a suspect or arrest made for the Sunday shooting.

The mounted unit has been around since 2007. The group started teaming up with the Grand Rapids Police Department in 2015 to patrol downtown. That stopped when the pandemic started but resumed last year. GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said horseback patrols have expanded “significantly” as the police department gets closer to being fully staffed.

“We’re making increments every month,” Winstrom said. “We’re getting a little better so we’re fortunate to be able to staff up more officers downtown this summer, including those mounted officers.”

The horses also patrol special events.

“Whenever we see a need for them or get a request from the community, if we can accommodate it, we will do so,” Winstrom said.

The horses are named Gatsby, Hondo, Hugo, Lincoln, Liberty, Jess, Macabee and Maximus. Each of them are geldings. Their home is at the Mounted Unit Training Center across from Rockford High School.

The Mounted Unit team is composed of 30 officers from the sheriff’s office and police department. Becoming part of the team takes work: Each officer goes through 80 hours of training at the Rockford center. Trainees spend the first half of the course learning to ride the horse and the second half getting used to horseback tactics.

Matthews joined the mounted unit 10 years ago. Though she didn’t have any experience with horses, she thought it was a “unique way to get to know our community.” Since then, she says she has built an “incredible” bond with the horses, which was especially evident after one’s death from disease last year.

“It was more difficult than I would’ve ever imagined,” Matthews said. “Definitely like losing a partner. As tragic as that whole incident was, it certainly bonded our unit that much more. It made us appreciate what these horses do for our community.”

The Mounted Unit has gone beyond Michigan. When the group patrolled the Kentucky Derby in May 2022, it was the first time the Louisville Metro Mounted Unit Team invited an out-of-state agency to patrol the event.

Police say having horse patrol downtown helps them build positive connections with the community.

“People feel very comfortable walking up to that mounted officer saying, ‘Hey, can I pet your horse? What’s your horse’s name?’” Winstrom said. “They’re much more approachable. If they need information, if they actually have some sort of criminal activity they want to pass onto the officer, it makes that interaction with the community a lot easier.”

Winstrom said the mounted unit is mostly focused on visibility and making people feel safe. But the horses are still useful for enforcement, especially for crowd control.

“They’re very large animals,” Winstrom said. “If they need to be, they can be very intimidating. Just their presence walking towards an unruly crowd usually is enough to get that group to move on.”

Matthews agreed and added that horse patrol is even useful for breaking up fights.

“We’re able to utilize the horses to separate people and keep some of the ground officers safe as well,” Matthews added.

The horses also help with an officer’s visibility, thanks to their huge height advantage.

“If there’s some sort of event going on where there’s hundreds of people and if you’re standing the height of a human, you really can’t see past the first few people,” Winstrom said. “If you’re on top of a horse, you can see potentially the entire way through.”

“People can see us as well in the event they do need help,” Matthews added. “We really do stand out.”

Police say if you see the horses out on the town, don’t be shy.

“Say hi to us, flag us down, come on over and you can pet a horse,” Matthews added.