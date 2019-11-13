Officers look for homicide suspect in GR home

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say they are looking for a homicide suspect in a Grand Rapids home.

Grand Rapids Police Department was dispatched around 1 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a search warrant at a home to the 400 block of Woodlawn Street SE.  

GRPD Sgt. John Wittkowski tells News 8 they are looking for the suspect on behalf of the Battle Creek Police Department.

Additional information was not immediately available.

