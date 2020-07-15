Officers investigating suspicious death in SW GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say they are investigating a suspicious death on Grand Rapids’ Southwest Side.

The Grand Rapids Police Department received a report of a deceased person just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the Norwich Avenue SW and Oxford Street SW.

Officers say they found the body of a white man face down in a wooded area along a trail.

Investigators are still awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause and time of death.

The man’s name has not been released.