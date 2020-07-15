Officers investigating suspicious death in SW GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say they are investigating a suspicious death on Grand Rapids’ Southwest Side.
The Grand Rapids Police Department received a report of a deceased person just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the Norwich Avenue SW and Oxford Street SW.
Officers say they found the body of a white man face down in a wooded area along a trail.
Investigators are still awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause and time of death.
The man’s name has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.