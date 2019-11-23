Officers investigate 2 armed robberies in NW GR

Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS: Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two armed robberies that happened Friday night.

Officers say the first robbery happened around 8:20 p.m. at the Little Caesars Pizza on Leonard Street NW near Valley Avenue.

Officers say they searched the area with K-9s but didn’t find the suspect.

The second robbery happened just after 8:50 p.m. at Danny’s Party Store on Alpine Avenue NW, only a mile away from the first incident.

The suspect showed a handgun in both robberies, police say.

Officers say the suspect had a similar description in both incidents, but they are not sure if it’s the same person.

It’s unclear if the incidents are related.

