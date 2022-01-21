Officer faces misdemeanor after GRPD says gun fired unintentionally

Police on scene after the incident in the area of Cass Avenue and Sycamore Street SE on Dec. 9, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids police officer will face a misdemeanor charge after police say he unintentionally fired his gun.

Sources confirmed to News 8 that the officer will be charged with a count of careless discharge of a firearm causing property damage. His name has not been released.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker is expected to hold a press conference on the matter at 3 p.m. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

On Dec. 9, the Grand Rapids Police Department was looking for a stolen car and a suspect who was believed to be armed. Police thought they saw the car parked at a home on Cass Avenue SE near Sycamore Street, so they set up a perimeter and waited for the driver to come out. When he did, one of the officers ran toward him down a slope and the officer’s gun went off. The bullet hit a building. No one was hurt.

The driver turned out not to be the person police were looking for; he wasn’t driving the same model car.

“I go down the stairs and I get to the sidewalk, and I see movement coming from the left of me and I thought somebody was trying to rob me because it is a high crime area that I was in,” the driver, Daevionne Smith, 30, previously told News 8. “I look to my left and I kind of got scared and I … ran to my right and I made it like 5 to 7 feet, and I heard a gunshot go off. And when I heard the gunshot go off, I fell to the ground and that’s when I heard ‘Freeze! Get down on the ground.’”

He said he hurt his arm in the fall and that the experience was traumatic because he is a cousin of Breonna Taylor, a Grand Rapids native who was shot and killed by Louisville, Kentucky, police in March 2020.

“It really didn’t hit me until I was in the back of the police car and now I’m really thinking what just happened to me and I started dropping a couple tears because it brought me back to Breonna, because this stuff happens so much in our community,” said Smith. “Every day it’s a thought that, ‘What if one day it’s me?’”