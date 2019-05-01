Office suites to open next to downtown GR hotel Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An exterior photo of the site at 37 Ottawa Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids. Courtesy of CWD Real Estate Investment. (May, 1, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of an interior shot of 37 Ottawa Ave. NW. building. Courtesy of CWD Real Estate Investment. (May 1, 2019) [ + - ]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Office and retail suites will be available for lease this month at a historic site in downtown Grand Rapids.

The suites will be in the office building at 37 Ottawa Ave NW, next door to the AC Hotel by Marriott at 50 Monroe Ave. NW, which is slated to have its grand opening June 3.

CWD Real Estate Investment has been working on redeveloping both the 50 Monroe and 37 Ottawa sites for the past couple of years.

In addition, CWD says it is looking for a business to occupy the 7,000 square feet of restaurant space on the ground floor of the office building.

At this time, developers say the office building will be offering suites that range from 2,000 to 30,000 square feet.

The developers say that area has been a fixture of the Grand Rapids skyline for 132 years, starting when the Grand Rapids Refrigerator Company was built there in 1887.

"CWD's remarkable renovation of 37 Ottawa and 50 Monroe is a showpiece for historic preservation and urban redevelopment," said Tim Kelly, President of Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. "These buildings have tremendous character inside, and with this rehabilitation they bring new energy to the Downtown street space and further revitalize the business district. This is the type of project that further elevates Downtown as a distinctive place that offers unique experience and strengthens its draw as the employment center of West Michigan."

CWD has owned the 50 Monroe property since March 2012. The AC Hotel will replace the TGI Friday's that closed in 2016.