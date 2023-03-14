GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you have a penchant for the odd and unusual, an event for you is coming to Grand Rapids.

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is coming to DeVos Place next month. People who come to the event are invited to browse and shop for a variety of rare and unusual items from local and national vendors.

Among the items to check out include preserved animal specimens, horror and Halloween-inspired artwork, and what are known as “funeral collectibles.”

The expo has been touring the country for several years now but this is the first time it’s hit Grand Rapids.

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is coming to DeVos Place on April 1. (Courtesy Michelle Cozzaglio)

“My husband and I have been collectors of kind of like odd things for years,” Michelle Cozzaglio, the co-owner of the Oddities And Curiosities Expo, said. “We’ve also been doing other events for years that were more focused towards music-related events but still had oddities and just other offbeat style artists and businesses. And honestly, I just thought like, ‘Wow, it would be cool to have an event just focused on oddities and just strange items.’ … I never thought it would blow up into what it has.”

She said the Oddities Museum, a nonprofit, is traveling with them.

“So you can see like a real two-headed cow, or like a real cyclops animal that has been preserved, unfortunately didn’t live long. But it’s really like educational and crazy to see kind of like rare things like that,” she said.

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is coming to DeVos Place in Grand Rapids Saturday, April 1. Tickets start at $12 a person.

Tickets can be purchased at devosplace.org.