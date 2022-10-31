GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Odd-even parking is set to begin in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Not every street in the city adheres to the odd-even parking system. The ones that do are marked with signs letting drivers know.

There is a saying to help parkers remember which side of the street to park on — “think ahead before bed.”

Odd-even parking is enforced between 1 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Nov. 1 and April 1.

Between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m., you can park on either side of the street but come 1 a.m., you need to make sure your car is on the side of the street and that the address coincides with the date, whether it be odd or even.

For example, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 1 a.m., your car needs to be on the side of the street with the odd addresses. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 1 a.m., your car needs to be on the side of the street with the even address.

Generally speaking, the city gives a grace period before they start ticketing cars.