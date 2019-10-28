Odd-even parking starts in Grand Rapids Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Take notice Grand Rapids drivers: You will have to think about where you are parking on some city streets.

Odd-even parking begins in Grand Rapids Friday. Signs throughout the city mark streets where it will be enforced.

Some use this saying to help them remember where to park: “Think ahead before bed.”

For example, when you get home on the evening of Oct. 31, remember that enforcement will start at 1 a.m. the following day, an odd date. You should therefore park your car on the side of the street with odd addresses.

When you get home on Nov. 1, remember that enforcement for the coming night will begin at 1 a.m. Nov 2, so you should park on the even side.

The rules are not enforced between the hours of 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. Drivers can park on any side of the street during that period.

The restrictions start Nov. 1 and last until April 1. The goal is make sure street sweepers and snowplows can get down narrow streets to clear away debris and snow and keep the streets passable, especially for emergency vehicles.

