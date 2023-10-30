GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ odd-even parking rules, designed to keep narrow streets passable in the winter, go into effect Wednesday.

Signs will show you where odd-even parking is in effect. If you’re on one of those streets, you need to “think ahead before bed.”

When you get home on the evening of Oct. 31, remember that enforcement will start at 1 a.m. overnight on Nov. 1, an odd date. That means you should park on the side of the street with odd addresses. The next night, enforcement will begin at 1 a.m. Nov. 2, an even date, so you should park on the even side.

The rules are not enforced between the hours of 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. More information can be found online.

Odd-even parking is meant to ensure street sweepers and snowplows can get down narrow streets and keep them clear, especially for emergency vehicles.

The rules run until April 1.