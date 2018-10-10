Nursing home resident not charged in roommate's death

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of Dan McBrian.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The nursing home resident who punched another resident early this year, leading to his death this summer, will not be charged in the case, the Kent County prosecutor decided.

Dan McBrian, an 81-year-old Army veteran, was struck by his 61-year-old roommate the Samaritas Senior Living Center off 32nd Street on Jan. 31. He suffered a broken jaw and then several complications, and ultimately died July 11. The Kent County medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker decided Wednesday that the 61-year-old is not criminally liable for his actions because he has dementia.

The man was was diagnosed a few years ago and has since had a guardian appointed for him. In April, a doctor noted the man was disoriented and had impaired judgment and impulse control. Becker argued that the man's sudden aggression toward McBrian can be attributed to his illness.

Becker said there would be no point in charging the man, since "there is nothing more the criminal justice system would do" because of his mental state.

24 Hour News 8 is not using the name of the 61-year-old because he does not face criminal charges.