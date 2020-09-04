Number of Grand Rapids riot cases rises to 19

Protesters smashed out the front door of Villa at the intersection of Fulton Street and Division Avenue in Grand Rapids on May 30, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Charges have been filed against one more person in connection to the May riot in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Xavier Rener-I-Adore Pinkley, 25, faces two charges: riot, a 10-year felony, and misdemeanor attempted vandalism of a building causing between $200 and $1,000 in damage, which is punishable by up to six months in jail.

Arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

Authorities say Pinkley was involved in destruction at the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office at the corner of Fulton Street and Division Avenue, and apparel shop Villa, catty-corner on the same intersection.

Villa was the first place damaged when what started as a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and racial inequity devolved in to a riot on the night of May 30. People broke through the glass front door and then stole things. They later smashed out the windows at the Secretary of State’s Office, then moved on to other downtown businesses.

In all, officials say, there was some $2 million in private damages and costs to the city.

Nineteen people now face charges in connection to the riot, all but one of them adults.