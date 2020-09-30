Number of GR riot cases rises to 21

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic-gavel-courtroom-052716_1520532466078.jpg

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One more person has been charged in connection to the May riot in downtown Grand Rapids.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said 26-year-old Aundrea Nicole Allen was charged with inciting a riot and malicious destruction of a building $200 to $1,000.

If convicted, she faces 10 years in prison for the riot charge and 1-year for the malicious destruction count.

Arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

In all, officials say, there was some $2 million in private damages and costs to the city.

In total, 21 people now face charges in connection to the riot. All but one of them are adults.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links