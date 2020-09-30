Number of GR riot cases rises to 21

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One more person has been charged in connection to the May riot in downtown Grand Rapids.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said 26-year-old Aundrea Nicole Allen was charged with inciting a riot and malicious destruction of a building $200 to $1,000.

If convicted, she faces 10 years in prison for the riot charge and 1-year for the malicious destruction count.

Arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

In all, officials say, there was some $2 million in private damages and costs to the city.

In total, 21 people now face charges in connection to the riot. All but one of them are adults.