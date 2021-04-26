Now open: Turnstiles turns vacant Grand Rapids building into bar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ newest bar is celebrating its grand opening on the West Side Monday.

Turnstiles is located at 526 Stocking Ave. NW, between I-196 and Bridge Street. The space was previously home to Joe V’s Sports Bar Pizzeria and Royal Palace of India before sitting vacant for several years.

An April 26, 2021 photo of Turnstiles in Grand Rapids.

The signs for Turnstiles went up last month, after crews added a new entryway, windows and rollup garage door to the dining area. Inside, the space features a new stage for live music, traditional and CD jukeboxes and a jazz band mural created by Jason Manuel Rodriguez and Heather Marie Dickens of New Orleans. The husband-and-wife duo plan to expand their piece and enter it into ArtPrize this fall.

Turnstiles’ menu includes chorizo tacos and sandwiches dubbed The Tunabomber and 3 Alarm Chicken. The business teamed up with Rishi’s International Beverage to create custom cocktails in addition to drafts flowing from its 16 taps.

The business is owned by the Schellenberg family, well-known in Grand Rapids’ Stockbridge district. They originally planned to open Turnstiles on 500 Leonard St. NW, but that project fell through because of parking ordinances.

The bar and restaurant’s capacity is 185 people when restrictions are lifted. Turnstiles also plans to offer outdoor seating in its parking lot during the warmer months, and takeout service.

The business is open 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. on weekdays and noon until 11 p.m. on weekends, according to https://www.turnstilesgr.com/. The owners plan to offer live musical performances three times a week.