CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Caribou Coffee fans can now get their fix in the Grand Rapids area.

The location at 28th Street and Kraft Avenue in Cascade Township celebrated its grand opening on Monday, a manager confirmed to News 8.

It’s one of 50 spots planned for the coffee chain throughout West Michigan. A spot opened up in Battle Creek in late July, a first for franchiser Manna Development Group.

“We’re continuing to look at additional locations to develop. So it’s very exciting to see where we’re going to be and be able to impact those communities that we’re going to be going in,” Jennifer Arnold, the director of sales and marketing, previously told News 8.

The Michigan shops are part of a larger expansion nationwide: Work is underway to open around 300 locations across the country by various franchise owners. Caribou Coffee, which was founded in Minnesota in 1992, currently has more than 750 locations worldwide.

“Caribou is really about making these day-making experiences that spark a chain reaction of good,” Arnold said. “We really think that it’s the heart of us to be able to align with that. And just to give that really good-quality, premium cup of coffee that you might not get anywhere else, something special, something that’s not just a normal latte, but something really elevated and different.”

Customers can sign up for Caribou Perks for a free drink.