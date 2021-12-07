Now open: Cafe de Miro brings Kurdish-style fare to Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) ꟷ A new family-owned restaurant is bringing Grand Rapids’ Downtown Market its first taste of Kurdish-style Mediterranean food.

Cafe de Miro opened its second location inside the market this week, about six months later than initially planned. A spokesperson for Downtown Market said the project encountered the same challenges in building, labor and materials as other projects during the pandemic.

Cafe de Miro’s menu includes favorites from the original Breton Village mall restaurant along with build-your-own bowls, wraps, gyros, falafel, baba ghanoush, eggplant shakshuka, paninis, acai bowls and Turkish coffee.

(A photo provided by Grand Rapids Downtown Market shows some of the food available at Cafe de Miro in the Downtown Market.)

The owners’ son, Botan Alagoz, will manage the new location.

“We want to offer customers the opportunity to try recipes that our family has enjoyed for years,” Botan stated in a news release. “Our menu at the Market will do just that while complementing our current offerings.”

“It’s wonderful to bring a style of cuisine that has not yet existed in the Market Hall since opening our doors eight years ago. Cafe de Miro will certainly fit this bill, and we’re sure patrons will embrace this addition,” Downtown Market President and CEO Mimi Fritz stated in the news release.

Cafe de Miro will celebrate its grand opening Saturday. Customers can eat their meal in any of the market’s general dining areas.

The new restaurant is located along the back wall of Market Hall, in the space that was previously home to Bliss & Vinegar. In April, Bliss & Vinegar announced it would not be renewing its lease at the Downtown Market after being hit “especially hard” by the pandemic. Bliss & Vinegar’s Forest Hills location remains open.