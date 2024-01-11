GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People across West Michigan are getting ready for this weekend’s big winter storm.

As school closings throughout the region continued to come in, shoppers at the Meijer on East Beltline were stocking up on groceries ahead of this weekend’s big storm. The entire parking lot was full of cars Thursday night.

The Emergency Management Team with the city of Grand Rapids encourages people to be prepared. Now is the time to get those last-minute items in case power goes out and people are stuck home for a long period of time.

It may seem obvious, but make sure you have plenty of food and water. City leaders recommend people stock up on food, specifically non-perishable items, that will last them up to 72 hours. Also, blankets, jackets, socks — anything to stay warm.

Make sure your devices are fully charged and your cars are gassed up as well. Lastly, once the storm arrives, the city is urging people to stay home. Don’t leave your house unless there’s an emergency.

“Now is the time for folks to take actions to be prepared,” said Allison Farole, administrator with the city of Grand Rapids Emergency Management Team. “Right now is the time for everyone to take actions to be prepared and be ready. Yes, there may be an opportunity where this storm system doesn’t come to fruition, but right now it’s looking pretty, pretty intense and we need to take that seriously.”

The city also urges people to bring their pets inside and check on their neighbors.