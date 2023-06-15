GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan family is continuing its calls for justice after the death of a 1-year-old, two days after the Kent County prosecutor said he won’t issue charges in the case at this time.

Emotions are still raw for the family of Kai’Yanni Jones after the death of the 1-year-old in February.

Her mother, Amanda O’Brien, said those feelings were made worse after learning this week that no charges will currently be handed down due to a lack of evidence.

“I’ve been on the couch for two days, crying. I really feel like I’m reliving this nightmare all over again,” O’Brien said.

On Thursday afternoon, Kai’Yanni’s family protested outside of the Grand Rapids Police Department’s headquarters to demand justice.

On Feb. 19, O’Brien said she was giving birth to another child when Kai’Yanni was taken to the hospital for abdominal trauma. On Feb. 22, Kai’Yanni was declared brain dead.

O’Brien said she wants the babysitters who were looking after her child at the time to be held accountable.

“These people are just going to walk. I’m not okay with it. I’m not letting it go. I will be here every single day until they arrest somebody,” O’Brien said. “Child abuse, child endangerment, child neglect, something.”

She said she feels like authorities have pushed the case to the side.

“It’s been me calling, trying to get updates. It’s like they just gave up, closed it,” O’Brien said.

Kristen Rogers, deputy chief of GRPD, said the investigation is still active.

“Prosecutor Becker decided that there’s not enough to charge right now, but that doesn’t mean the case is closed,” Rogers said.

She said investigators will continue to collect new evidence that arises and talk to those who may have information.

“We have people that have cases that are several years old that they’re still working. And sometimes it takes time. You never know,” Rogers said.

Rogers added that GRPD is not taking Kai’Yanni’s death lightly.

“It’s very frustrating as law enforcement agents, because you know somebody’s lying, right? Somebody knows something and they’re not saying it. And so I think it’s frustrating all the way around for everybody,” Rogers said.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker previously told News 8 he would reconsider charges if new information warrants it.