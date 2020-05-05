Nonprofits take part in Giving Tuesday Now

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, people and charities around the world are taking part in a new global day of giving called Giving Tuesday Now.

The goal of Giving Tuesday Now is to serve communities during the coronavirus outbreak and give help to those who need it most.

This event will take place in addition to the regular Giving Tuesday in December. A few West Michigan nonprofits that are taking part include Samaritas, the Michigan Association of United Ways and Salvation Army.

People are encouraged to show generosity, whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill or giving to causes. The money raised from this event will help fund supplies such as masks, gloves, gowns and thermometers to help health care workers and vulnerable populations.

Sam Beals, the CEO of Samaritas, an organization that helps children in foster care, seniors and homeless, says even just a small act of kindness can make all the difference.

“It’s an opportunity to come together as communities around Michigan to help support each other during this crisis. Both those who tested positive and need quarantine kinds of situations to be in that are safe, the healthcare they need that might be necessary during their quarantine process as well as helping families and the people providing services in the homes to be safe during this time,” said Beals.

If you can’t afford to donate money, there are other things you can give such as writing an online review for a small business or staying at home to keep yourself and others safe.

More information about Giving Tuesday Now can be found online.