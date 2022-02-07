Nonprofits partner to create positive ‘mirror’ for boys of color

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new program called We Matter Now, the product of three Grand Rapids nonprofits, is working to show young boys and men of color an example of success.

“One of the things we want to do is shift that narrative for young men of color. We want to begin moving away from seeing them and calling them ‘at-risk’ and seeing them ‘as potential,'” Cole Williams, founder of The Delta Project, said.

The Delta Project is a nonprofit that seeks to break generational cycles of incarceration by reconnecting youths of color and their families to community relationships through mentorships, coaching and storytelling.

Williams along with Dondrae Brown, founder of Young Money Finances, and Henry Sapp, founder of Better Wiser Stronger, are combining their nonprofits’ missions to collectively empower boys and young men of color and equip them with the necessary tools to close gaps in education, wellness and financial achievement.

“There’s an African proverb that reads, ‘A child that’s not embraced by the village will burn it down and feel its warmth.’ When we began to unpack that, one of the reasons we came together is because we recognize that we are losing young men of color rapidly,” Williams said.

“We decided it was important for us to reimagine what it could be for young a man to live in a community where there are successful Black and brown men doing things in their own rights,” he continued. “We want to be a mirror to see yourselves in and a window to see yourselves through.”

The Heart of West Michigan United Way, which had the initial idea for the collaboration, will fund the efforts through a one-time grant for the next three years.

“Bringing together we matter now made sense because when you come at it at a collective approach you’re about to change the needs that matter,” United Way Vice President of Community Impact Shannon Gardner said.

We Matter Now will hold an inaugural conference April 22 at Grand Valley State University’s Eberhard Center in downtown Grand Rapids. It will give 60 Black and brown youth a day of education, recognition, celebration and connection.

There will also be summer sessions including:

Better Wiser Stronger will offer its Blueprint Journal workshop, which is part of its boys-to-men curriculum and designed to provide a blueprint for success.

The Delta Project will offer its Delta Conversation, which uses storytelling and video editing to tell personal stories in a meaningful and digestible way.

Young Money Finances will offer three sessions – Young Money Managers, Young Investors and Young Entrepreneurs – enabling teens to sharpen their skills around managing money, investing and starting a business.

To register for the free conference, click here.