GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As mental health awareness month continues, a national nonprofit organization is looking to provide mental health resources for first responders, frontline workers, veterans and their families.

The Code 9 Project works to provide education and training for the prevention of PTSD and suicide. Among those working for the nonprofit are chaplains, critical incident trainers and a specialized trauma debriefing team.

There is also a national helpline, 844.HOPE.247. For more information, go to thecode9project.org.

