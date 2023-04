GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An upcoming event in Grand Rapids is all about helping people take control of their personal finances.

Nonprofit Project Green hosts the Economic Empowerment Conference, which offers speakers and workshops to help people take steps toward saving, handling credit, avoiding predatory lending and even purchasing a home.

The conference is happening April 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the GRPS University Campus.