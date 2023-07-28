GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids is preparing to hand out some 4,100 pairs of shoes to kids ahead of the upcoming school year.

This is the 27th year of In The Images’ S.H.O.E.S. program, which has provided a total of about 70,000 pairs of new athletic shows to West Michigan elementary school students in need. Organizers say a new pair of shoes ensures kids can play at recess and participate in gym and sports.

Shoe distribution for kids in preschool through fifth grade will start Aug. 9 and run two weeks at In The Image’s Free Store on Kalamazoo Avenue SE near Langley Street. It is by appointment only and families can register online.

“The start of the school year comes with expenses that can be staggering to struggling families, so we work to alleviate that pressure. By providing a new pair of shoes to kids in need, In The Image supports struggling parents who can then focus their funds on other back-to-school supplies or regular monthly expenses,” In The Image Executive Director Ashley Lubbers said in a statement.

The program is supported by donations, which can be made online, by mail or by calling 616.456.6150. Churches interested in backing the project can reach out to In The Image and volunteers can register online.