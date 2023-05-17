GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With Title 42 coming to an end, a Michigan social services nonprofit is preparing for an influx of migrant children. Title 42 is a pandemic-related policy that allowed the United States to quickly turn away migrants without an opportunity to seek asylum.

Samaritas works with federal partners to bring in migrant youth after they’ve been vetted to live with family or a sponsor in the U.S.

“As long as kids are going to be coming across the border, we are here to provide that sanctuary for them through a variety of different ways that serve them best,” said Kelli Dobner, Chief Advancement and Strategy Officer with Samaritas.

As the expiration of Title 42 is expected to bring more of these children across the southern border, Samaritas is in the process of ensuring they have the appropriate resources to care for them.

“We know that we need a lot of staff on hand. We’re looking to hire 40 plus people to join our team to serve these youth,” Dobner said.

Typically, children remain with the non-profit for 30 to 45 days, before their permanent home is found.

“So, we are expecting a number of kids to come into our care right away, but we also know it’s for a limited time while that process happens,” Dobner said.

While they are with Samaritas, kids under the nonprofit’s care receive the building blocks to establish their new life in the United States.

“Basic needs and safety, they will receive education, transportation, therapy,” Dobner said.

She added that Samaritas doesn’t want migrant children to just arrive in Michigan, they want them to thrive.

“So that they can be an active, healthy contributing member of our community here in the United States,” Dobner said.

If a suitable sponsor or family member isn’t found, Samaritas provides long-term housing or migrants will be placed with a foster family.

Samaritas expects more children to arrive over the next few weeks after their vetting process is completed. Dobner also said they expect a continuous flow of children as others find permanent homes.

In West Michigan, Samaritas traditionally serves around 300 migrant youth each year.