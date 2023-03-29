GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and one national nonprofit is looking to spread awareness about the dangers of driving unfocused.

Michele Anderson, the director of operations for the National Road Safety Foundation, said every day at least nine Americans die on our roads and 100 are injured in distracted driving crashes.

Anderson said cellphones are the most talked-about cause of driver distraction, but they aren’t the only thing that makes people lose focus on the road. Drivers can also be distracted by seemingly harmless things like tuning the radio, adjusting the GPS or eating and drinking.

Anderson said even talking to other passengers can be a distraction. She says part of the resolution is remembering that drivers should always keep their hands on the wheel, eyes on the road, and their mind on the task of driving.

The National Road Safety Foundation website has resources and tips for how to stay safe on the road.