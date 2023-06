GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police did not find any evidence of a shooting when they were called to downtown Grand Rapids.

Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were called to the area of Market Avenue and Fulton Street Wednesday evening on reports of a shooting. GRPD said officers were not able to find any evidence of shots fired or a victim.

A News 8 crew at the scene saw a forensic services unit, an ambulance and many police cruisers.