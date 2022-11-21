GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Minor injuries were reported in four crashes on I-196 in downtown Grand Rapids Monday.

The crashes happened shortly before 9:50 a.m. on westbound I-196 after the exit to Ottawa Avenue.

There were four separate crashes, Michigan State Police said. One of the vehicles rolled over. While injuries were reported, none were serious.

MSP blamed poor road conditions, saying the bridge was in the shade and icy.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and leave extra space between vehicles when road conditions are poor.