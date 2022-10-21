A scene photo of a large storage facility fire in Grand Rapids on Oct. 21, 2022. (Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Fire Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No one is hurt after a Friday morning fire at a Grand Rapids storage facility.

Just after 6:15 a.m., crews with the Grand Rapids Fire Department were sent to Hall Street SW near Cesar E. Chavez Avenue SW after receiving reports of a fire.

Responding crews report finding a fire in an 18,000-square-foot storage facility. The fire had spread into the walls and attic space in the northwest corner.

Additional firefighters were called, bringing the total to 35 with 12 apparatus, GRFD said.

While crews battled the fire, firefighters searched the building.

No one was hurt.

Hall Street was shut down due to the fire. It has since reopened.

“Our firefighters did a heck of a job keeping this fire contained and saving adjacent building areas,” Deputy Chief Brad Brown said in a press release.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire remains under investigation.