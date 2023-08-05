The scene of a fire at Emerald Creek Apartments on Aug. 5, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt in a Saturday morning fire at a Grand Rapids apartment complex.

Around 4 a.m., crews with the Grand Rapids Fire Department were sent to Emerald Creek Apartments after receiving reports about a fire.

Responding crews evacuated the surrounding apartments and began working to extinguish the fire.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department battalion chief said the fire appears to have been concentrated in one apartment.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire remains under investigation.