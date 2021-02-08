No injuries when train hits Rapid bus

The scene after a CSX train hit a Rapid bus on the tracks across Kalamazoo Avenue SE in Grand Rapids’ Alger Heights neighborhood on Feb. 8, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Rapid bus driver was able to safely evacuate all of his passengers before the bus was hit by a freight train Monday, Grand Rapids police say.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. at the train tracks on Kalamazoo Avenue SE north of Alger Street in Grand Rapids’ Alger Heights neighborhood.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the bus stopped at the tracks and ice over the road kept it from getting moving again.

The crossing gate started coming down and the driver saw a CSX train coming, so he got his four passengers off the bus and away.

The scene after a CSX train hit a Rapid bus on the tracks across Kalamazoo Avenue SE in Grand Rapids’ Alger Heights neighborhood on Feb. 8, 2021. (Courtesy Grand Rapids Police Department)

He then tried to flag down the train to stop. It was able to slow but still hit the bus at about 4 mph.

Kalamazoo Avenue was shut down while crews worked to get the bus off the tracks.

The train did not derail and the engineer wasn’t hurt.