GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire in Grand Rapids Wednesday.

The fire started around 11:45 a.m. at Spectrum Industries, Inc., located at 13 McConnell St. near the intersection of Wealthy Street and Division Avenue.

Lt. William Smith with the Grand Rapids Fire Department said employees in the building were working on cutting a pipe with a torch when sparks hit the building’s insulation, causing the fire. A News 8 crew nearby saw smoke billowing from the building.

No one was hurt and firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, Smith said.

It is not yet known what level of damages the fire caused.