No injuries in house fire on Grand Rapids’ West Side

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on Lake Michigan Drive in Grand Rapids Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire in Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department told News 8 that the fire started around 9:40 a.m. Thursday at a house on Lake Michigan Drive between Gold and National avenues on the city’s West Side.

The house is broken up into two apartments with five residents. One of the residents was home at the time of the fire, but they were not injured, according to GRFD.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.