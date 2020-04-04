No injuries in Grand Rapids house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A house on the city’s east side went up in flames Saturday morning after crews were initially told people were inside the home.

Authorities told News 8 the fire started in a home just before 10 a.m. in the 800 block of Sherman Street SE between Eastern Avenue and Dolbee Avenue. Crews were first told that people were inside the home but everyone was able to get out of the house with no injuries.

House fire in the city of Grand Rapids on Sherman Street SE.

The power is out in the immediate area and the scene should be cleared within the hour.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started.