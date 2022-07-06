GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A manufacturing plant was evacuated after an explosion that started a fire, according to Dutton Fire Department.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at Wilkast, Inc. on S Division Avenue, just south of 79th Street in Grand Rapids, a Dutton Fire Department Facebook post said. Firefighters got reports from a witness who said they had heard an explosion and saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

Cutlerville and Dutton fire departments arrived at the scene and confirmed that there had been an explosion. They found a fire burning on the roof that was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured in the explosion or the fire. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the explosion.

The facility has been evacuated until it is safe to return to normal operations.