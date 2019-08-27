No hijacking of Rapid bus with ‘call police’ sign

A sign on the back of a Rapid bus reads “Call police.” Police said the sign was activated on accident and all was well. (Courtesy Jayk Stefenz – Aug. 26, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some sort of malfunction or accident with a Rapid bus’ electronic sign caused confusion for drivers and sparked a false story on social media.

The bus was spotted Monday evening with its rear digital display reading “call police.” The Rapid said the message was “inadvertently activated.”

Thank you to everyone reaching out to check on us. The social media post claiming that a Rapid bus had been hijacked is… Posted by The Rapid on Monday, August 26, 2019

The buses are equipped to display the emergency message in the event that something happens on the bus and the driver is unable to summon help.

Kent County Central Dispatch officials said they determined that there was no emergency.

Concern about the situation intensified after someone falsely posted information that a hijacking had occurred and that people were injured. Dispatchers confirmed this was not the case.