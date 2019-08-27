No hijacking of Rapid bus with ‘call police’ sign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some sort of malfunction or accident with a Rapid bus’ electronic sign caused confusion for drivers and sparked a false story on social media.
The bus was spotted Monday evening with its rear digital display reading “call police.” The Rapid said the message was “inadvertently activated.”
The buses are equipped to display the emergency message in the event that something happens on the bus and the driver is unable to summon help.
Kent County Central Dispatch officials said they determined that there was no emergency.
Concern about the situation intensified after someone falsely posted information that a hijacking had occurred and that people were injured. Dispatchers confirmed this was not the case.