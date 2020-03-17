Closings & Delays
No charges in shooting of man killed after pushing into ex’s home

Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No charges will be filed in connection to the shooting of a man who was killed after forcing his way into a Grand Rapids home in the middle of the night and arguing with his ex.

Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker said his office will not be filing any criminal charges against the 38-year-old man who shot and killed 51-year-old Adam Andrew Whitz on Jan. 8.

Authorities said Whitz pushed his way into the home and confronted a woman whom he had previously been in a relationship. The 38-year-old man who lives at the home then got involved and ultimately shot Whitz in the chest.

“Given the law regarding self-defense when someone is breaking into a home, we cannot overcome the presumption the law gives him, that the actions (the man) were reasonable because he felt he was going to be killed or seriously harmed that night when Mr. Whitz pushed his was inside the home,” Becker said in a new release. “We will not be filing any criminal charges out of this event.”

