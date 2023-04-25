GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 11th annual She Runs Grand Rapids race is set for Sunday, April 30 through downtown.

The event started in 2013 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Title IX. This year’s 5K/10K/half marathon event runs through several neighborhoods, with new courses for each race. The half marathon kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with the other races to follow.

There is still space to register, and they are looking for more volunteers. More information can be found at the She Runs website.