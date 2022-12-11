GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The next Ms. Wheelchair Michigan has been crowned.

Jamie Junior of Detroit has been crowned the next Ms. Wheelchair Michigan. (Courtesy Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation)

Jamie Junior of Detroit received the crown on Sunday, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation, which hosts the pageant, said in a release.

“I feel validated as an advocate and as a woman,” Junior said in the release.

Junior, who works at Disability Network of Wayne County, competed along with two other women who use wheelchairs: Tami David of Muskegon and Kristy Stratton-Sagraves of Caledonia.

She will compete in the Ms. Wheelchair America in August of 2023, which will also be held in Grand Rapids.