GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The next Ms. Wheelchair Michigan has been crowned.
Jamie Junior of Detroit received the crown on Sunday, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation, which hosts the pageant, said in a release.
“I feel validated as an advocate and as a woman,” Junior said in the release.
Junior, who works at Disability Network of Wayne County, competed along with two other women who use wheelchairs: Tami David of Muskegon and Kristy Stratton-Sagraves of Caledonia.
She will compete in the Ms. Wheelchair America in August of 2023, which will also be held in Grand Rapids.