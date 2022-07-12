GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The next time the former Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder for shooting Patrick Lyoya will be back in court has been pushed back more than a month.

In a news release Tuesday morning, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office said the preliminary exam has been moved from July 18 to Aug. 30 after Chris Schurr’s defense team requested an adjournment “due to a large amount of discovery in this case.” There was no objection to the request from the prosecutor’s office.

Schurr must appear in person for the August preliminary hearing.

An undated photo of Patrick Lyoya courtesy family.

The shooting happened April 4. Chris Schurr pulled over Lyoya, 26, because the car he was driving was carrying plates that didn’t match. Video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows that Lyoya ran away and there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing the officer’s Taser. Chris Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot Lyoya in the back of the head.

Schurr was charged with second-degree murder on June 10. At arraignment, his defense team argued his use of force was appropriate and said he was not guilty. He posted bond and was released from jail the same day.

The attorneys for Lyoya’s family have argued that Schurr repeatedly failed to deescalate the interaction with Lyoya. The second-degree murder charge means the prosecutor decided the shooting could not be justified by self-defense.

If convicted of murder, Schurr, 31, of Grandville, faces a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

He has been fired from GRPD.